FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Qualcomm Q2 non-gaap EPS $1.34
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm Q2 non-gaap EPS $1.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results gaap revenues $5.0 billion, non-gaap revenues $6.0 billion gaap eps $0.50, non-gaap eps $1.34

* Qualcomm inc - sees q3 msm chip shipments of 180 million - 200 million

* Sees q3 revenues $5.3 billion - $6.1 billion

* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted eps $0.90 - $1.15

* Sees q3 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.67 - $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $5.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qualcomm inc says apple’s contract manufacturers reported, but underpaid, royalties in q2; "however, our revenues were not negatively impacted"

* Qualcomm -guidance range for q3 eps wider than typical practice primarily due to uncertainty related to royalties by apple’s contract manufacturers

* Qualcomm-Not clear if apple’s contract manufacturers will underpay royalties owed under contracts in Q3, which could have negative impact on results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.