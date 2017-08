TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc says:

* Qualcomm says AsusTek Computer Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, HP Inc will be contract manufacturers for new mobile PCs

* Qualcomm says new mobile PCs to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

* Qualcomm says new mobile PCs compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 platform (Reporting by J.R. Wu)