April 19, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm says Parkervision moved to withdraw its ITC complaint in its entirety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm Inc - on March 12, parkervision moved to withdraw its itc complaint in its entirety

* Qualcomm Inc - co and the other defendants did not oppose the withdrawal of the complaint

* Qualcomm Inc - the U.S. International trade commission is expected to formally close the investigation in the coming weeks

* Qualcomm Inc - Parkervision has asserted in public statements that it plans to proceed with the related district court case once the stay is lifted Source text - bit.ly/2pSwiOL Further company coverage:

