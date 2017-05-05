BRIEF-Kofola says proposes dividend 13.5 crowns per share
* Kofola says proposes dividend 13.5 crowns per share for a total payout of 457 million crowns ($19.15 million)
May 5 Quality Beverages Ltd:
* Q1 group revenue 229 million rupees versus 226.4 million rupees year ago
* Q1 profit before taxation of 11 million rupees versus 11.1 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2pgunUr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Kofola says proposes dividend 13.5 crowns per share for a total payout of 457 million crowns ($19.15 million)
* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY THE CORE BUSINESS OF CO TO CONSIST OF ACQUIRING ATTRACTIVE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATES
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner