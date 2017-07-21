BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR ManorCare

1 Min Read
July 21 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc
* Quality Care properties provides update on HCR ManorCare
* Quality Care Properties - Not got payment of current, past due rent, of about $79.6 million relating to master lease and security agreement dated April 7, 2011
* Quality Care Properties says event of default exists under master lease agreement
* Quality Care Properties Inc - QCP continues to be in discussions with HCR ManorCare about event of default and related matters
* Quality Care Properties Inc says it did not assist with or participate in negotiation or closing of any financing by HCR ManorCare