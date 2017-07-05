July 5 Quality Care Properties Inc

* Quality Care Properties - Quality Care Co, HCR III Healthcare, HCR Manorcare,unable to reach agreement on terms of an out-of-court acquisition

* Quality Care Properties Inc - As of July 3, QCP has not received its rent payment from HCR Manorcare under - SEC Filing

* Quality Care Properties Inc - "Confidential discussions about restructuring alternatives are continuing"