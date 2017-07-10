July 10 Quality Care Properties Inc
* Quality Care Properties - Got about $8.2 million from HCR
III Healthcare rather than roughly $39.5 million in rent
required under master lease, security agreement
* Quality Care Properties - On July 7, 2017, QCP delivered a
notice of default under master lease relating to nonpayment of
rent due and other matters
* Quality Care Properties Inc - notice of default demands
payment of all current and past due rent, totaling approximately
$79.6 million
* Master lease and security agreement is dated as of April
7, 2011 - SEC filing
* Quality Care Properties - If rent is not paid by July 14,
to constitute event of default requiring immediate payment of
additional about $265 million of obligations
Source: (bit.ly/2ubbubp)
