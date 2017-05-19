BRIEF-Quality Systems reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

May 19 (Reuters) - Quality Systems Inc

* Reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $512 million to $530 million

* Q4 revenue $132.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.5 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $520.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quality Systems Inc says plan to accelerate investments in research and development and commercial capacities for the current fiscal year