UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Qualys Inc
* Qualys announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $54.3 million to $55.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $225 million to $228 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 12 to 14 percent
* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $226.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.