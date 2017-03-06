FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quanex Building Products qtrly adj loss per share of $0.04
March 6, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Quanex Building Products qtrly adj loss per share of $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Quanex Building Products Corp

* Quanex Building Products announces first quarter 2017 results and provides full year 2017 guidance

* Q1 sales $195.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $189.6 million

* Quanex Building Products corp - qtrly diluted loss per share $0.11

* Quanex Building Products corp - "anticipates a significant improvement in leverage ratio by year-end 2017"

* Quanex Building Products corp - continues to forecast underlying sales growth of 5% to 6% for 2017

* Says quanex expects to generate net sales of $880 million to $900 million in 2017

* Says expects adjusted ebitda of $105 million to $112 million in 2017

* Quanex Building Products corp qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quanex Building Products corp - from volume reduction, now expects top line impact to be about $65 million in 2017 instead of $50 million

* Quanex Building Products - $20 million of margin dilutive revenue identified in cabinet component business still under negotiation ; not likely to be resolved until late q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

