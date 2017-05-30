FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Quanex Building Products reports Q2 EPS $0.04​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Quanex Building Products reports Q2 EPS $0.04​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Quanex Building Products Corp

* Quanex Building Products announces second quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 sales $209.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million

* Qtrly ‍ diluted earnings per share $ 0.04​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates "significant" improvement in leverage ratio by year-end 2017

* ‍"confident in achieving our second half margin expansion and cash flow expectations"​

* ‍"comfortable with our previously disclosed 2017 guidance"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.