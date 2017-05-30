BRIEF-Quanex Building Products reports Q2 EPS $0.04​

May 30 (Reuters) - Quanex Building Products Corp

* Quanex Building Products announces second quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 sales $209.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million

* Qtrly ‍ diluted earnings per share $ 0.04​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates "significant" improvement in leverage ratio by year-end 2017

* ‍"confident in achieving our second half margin expansion and cash flow expectations"​

* ‍"comfortable with our previously disclosed 2017 guidance"​