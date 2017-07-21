FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Quanta Services acquires Stronghold
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Russia
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Strong quake off Greek coast
World
Strong quake off Greek coast
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 11:17 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Quanta Services acquires Stronghold

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta Services acquires Stronghold

* Quanta Services Inc - ‍transaction consideration consists of an upfront payment of approximately $450 million​

* Quanta Services Inc says transaction consideration consists of an upfront payment of approximately $450 million

* Quanta Services Inc - deal ‍comprised of $360 million of cash and 2.7 million shares of Quanta Services common stock valued at approximately $90 million​

* Quanta Services -for remainder of 2017, acquisition of stronghold is expected to generate $6.0 million to $7.5 million of net income attributable to common stock

* Quanta Services-deal includes ‍cash & stock earnout that could provide additional consideration of $100 million if cumulative 3-year EBITDA targets achieved​

* Quanta Services Inc - for remainder of 2017, deal expected to be accretive to co's GAAP earnings per share attributable to common stock by $0.02 to $0.03

* Quanta Services-Stronghold's existing management team to remain in place, with Joe Durham continuing in his role as CEO of Stronghold​

* Quanta Services - for remainder of 2017, deal to be accretive to non-GAAP adjusted diluted eps attributable to common stock by $0.06 to $0.07

* Quanta Services Inc - acquisition of Stronghold expected to increase accretion in 2018

* Quanta Services Inc says has completed acquisition of Stronghold Ltd and Stronghold Specialty Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.