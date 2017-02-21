BRIEF-Quanta Services sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.80 to $2.05 from cont ops

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta services reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $2.05 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.52 to $1.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.9 billion to $8.5 billion

* Q4 revenue $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $8.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quanta services inc - negatively impacting q4 of 2016 were litigation costs incurred of approximately $6.0 million

* Qtrly net income from continuing operations $0.57 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: