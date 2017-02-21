FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Quanta Services sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.80 to $2.05 from cont ops
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Quanta Services sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.80 to $2.05 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta services reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $2.05 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.52 to $1.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.9 billion to $8.5 billion

* Q4 revenue $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $8.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quanta services inc - negatively impacting q4 of 2016 were litigation costs incurred of approximately $6.0 million

* Qtrly net income from continuing operations $0.57 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.