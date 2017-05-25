FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Quantum Foods posts HY headline earnings per share 12.4 cents
May 25, 2017

BRIEF-Quantum Foods posts HY headline earnings per share 12.4 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Quantum Foods Holdings

* HY headline earnings per share 12.4 cents

* HY group revenue increased by 12.9% to r2.0 billion

* No dividend has been declared for six months ended 31 march 2017

* HY operating profit, before items of a capital nature, decreased by 4.7% to r38.6 million

* Remainder of 2017 financial year will be characterised by comparably lower raw material costs for south african operations

* "Margins were maintained in a period of extremely tough trading conditions"

* Feeds and farming segments are expected to remain stable profit contributors to group

* For group's other african operations, input cost relief is also expected following anticipated improvement of crops Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

