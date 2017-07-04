BRIEF-Changjiang Publishing & Media to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
July 4 Quarto Group Inc:
* Michael Connole, Chief Financial Officer of Quarto group will leave business on 30 September 2017
* Brian Porritt has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer
* Board will make a further announcement regarding appointment of a permanent chief financial officer as soon as possible
HONG KONG, July 4 China Literature Ltd, a Tencent Holdings Ltd unit and the country's largest online publishing and e-book company, has filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering that is expected to raise as much as $800 million.