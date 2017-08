Feb 15 (Reuters) - Qubicgames SA:

* Lowers FY 2016 financial forecast

* Sees now FY 2016 net sales of 0.8 million zlotys ($196,517)

* Sees now FY negative EBITDA of 470,000 zlotys

* Sees now FY net loss of 0.8 million zlotys

* Expects lower revenue from sales of games in Q4, especially from Geki Yaba Runner sales

* To reflect 250,000 zlotys impairment related to Geki Yaba Runner game Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0709 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)