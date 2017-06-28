June 28 QUBICGAMES SA:

* TO START SELL OF "MR. PUMPKIN ADVENTURE" GAME ON JULY 11 AND "POLARA" GAME ON JULY 25 ON SONY PS VITA PLATFORM IN NORTH AMERICA

* WORKS ON RELEASING "KOI" GAME ON PS VITA PLATFORM IS SUSPENDED DUE TO INADEQUATE PROGRESS OF WORKS OF GAME DEVELOPER