March 15 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc

* Quebecor inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 consolidated results

* Q4 earnings per share c$1.01

* Q4 revenue c$1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$1.05 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quebecor inc - videotron's arpu $148.56 in q4 of 2016 compared with $140.19 in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: