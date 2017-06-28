BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting credit cards banks, ABS trusts
June 28 QUERCUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH SA:
* BUYS BACK ITS OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 4.95 PERCENT STAKE OF CO
* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION COMPANY DID NOT OWN ANY OF ITS SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, June 28 India approved plans on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.