FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Quercus TFI resolves to spend 28.3 mln zlotys on share buyback
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Quercus TFI resolves to spend 28.3 mln zlotys on share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA:

* Resolve to spend 28.3 million zlotys ($7.28 million) on share buyback

* To buy no more than 6 million of shares at 9.5 zloty per share

* To buy own shares until end of June

* Following the resolutions regarding the share buyback, the company has not resolved an alternative resolution regarding the dividend

* Earlier on in March, the company planned either a dividend or share buyback from the profit earned for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8889 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.