BRIEF-Quercus TFI resolves to spend 28.3 mln zlotys on share buyback

April 27 (Reuters) - Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA:

* Resolve to spend 28.3 million zlotys ($7.28 million) on share buyback

* To buy no more than 6 million of shares at 9.5 zloty per share

* To buy own shares until end of June

* Following the resolutions regarding the share buyback, the company has not resolved an alternative resolution regarding the dividend

* Earlier on in March, the company planned either a dividend or share buyback from the profit earned for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8889 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)