2 hours ago
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.55
Featured
July 25, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.55

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Reports Q2 revenue of $1.94 billion

* Reports Q2 revenue up 1.9 percent on a reported basis

* Quest diagnostics reports second quarter 2017 financial results, raises 2017 financial outlook

* Raises 2017 financial outlook

* Quest diagnostics inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures $250 million to $300 million​

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.37

* Quest diagnostics inc -2017 ‍reported diluted eps now expected to be between $4.90 and $5.00​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.55

* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $5.62 and $5.72​

* Qtrly net revenues $1,943 million versus $1,906 million

* Ccash provided by operations now expected to be approximately $1.2 billion for 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenues $7.69 billion to $7.74 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

