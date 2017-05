April 27 Quest For Growth NV:

* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3‍​ million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago

* Q1 profit after taxes EUR ‍​15.5 million versus loss EUR 3.9 million year ago

* Q1 gross operating income eur 15.8‍​ million versus loss eur 3.1 million year ago

* Net asset value at March 31 was EUR 9.93 per share

* In Q1 2017, return on equity stood at 11.5 percent (related to net asset value at end of prior FY) Source text: bit.ly/2pDGxu7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)