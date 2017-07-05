July 5 Quest Rare Minerals Ltd-

* Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada)

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - filed a notice of intention to make a proposal pursuant to provisions of part iii of bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - dirk naumann, president and ceo, has joined board of directors of company, neil wiener resigned as a director

* Quest Rare Minerals - pricewaterhousecoopers has been appointed as trustee in co's proposal proceedings; will assist co in its restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: