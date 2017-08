March 31 (Reuters) - Quest Resource Holding Corp

* Quest resource reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $45 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.09

* Says expect improved performance in 2017

* Says "long term, we expect our strategy will return company to double-digit top-line growth"