March 31 (Reuters) - Quest Resource Holding Corp:

* Q4 2016 revenue increased 2pct to $45.0 million, compared with $44.2 million in Q4 2015

* Expects positive adjusted EBITDA by end of 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Quest Resource Holding-"have established a three-to-five-year gross margin target in low to mid-teens & an adjusted ebitda margin target of 4pct to 6pct"