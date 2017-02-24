Feb 24 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc

* Quintiles ims holdings inc - on feb 23, 2017, quintiles ims holdings, entered a share repurchase agreement with certain of its principal shareholders

* Quintiles ims holdings - to purchase 9.7 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.01/share, for aggregate purchase price of about $750 million- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: