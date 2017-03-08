FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings says unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility
March 8, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings says unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc:

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing

* Quintiles IMS Holdings- amendment to refinance all of outstanding term b loans under credit agreement with extended, repriced term b loan facility

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- under amendment extended term b loans will mature in 2024

* Quintiles IMS Holdings - elected to reallocate amount outstanding under term b loan facilities such that $1.2 billion of term b loans is in u.s. Dollars

* Quintiles IMS - under amendment, interest rate margin on term b loans denominated in usd bearing interest based on libor reduced by 0.50 pct to 2.00 pct Source text - bit.ly/2mifh04 Further company coverage:

