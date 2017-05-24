BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering

May 24 (Reuters) - Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc

* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization

* Quintiles ims holdings inc - secondary public offering of 10.6 million shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders

* Quintiles ims holdings inc - intends to repurchase from underwriter a number of shares having an aggregate value of approximately $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: