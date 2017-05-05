BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 Corporation Capital Quinto Real:
* Quinto Real terminates agreement to acquire Camarinhas Gold Project in Brazil
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - pursuant to agreement, company won't have to pay a penalty fee for termination of agreement
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - currently pursuing negotiations with other parties to acquire "promising gold properties"
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real -terminated agreement with Americas Gold Corp, Sa, Elicio Gomes Lopes and Brasincor Empreendimentos E Participacoes Sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card