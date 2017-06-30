UK markets watchdog to review "with profits" insurance policies
LONDON, June 30 Britain's markets watchdog said it will review how insurers are treating customers that have bought "with-profits" policies that contain guaranteed returns.
June 30 QUIRIN BANK AG:
* EXPECTS POSITIVE RESULT IN 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2u6febc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Abhay Vasant Nerurkar resigns as chief financial officer (CFO)