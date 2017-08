March 7 (Reuters) - Quonia SOCIMI SA:

* Updates net market value of its properties as of 31 December 2016 to 72.2 million euros ($76.4 million), up 12.4 percent from 30 April 2016 when it was valued at 64.3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2n9rJ12

