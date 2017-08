March 30 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* Quorum Health Corporation announces definitive agreement to Divest Hospital in Augusta, Georgia

* Quorum Health Corp - divestiture is expected to be completed by June 30, 2017

* Quorum Health - to sell 231-bed Trinity Hospital Of Augusta in Augusta, Georgia, and its associated assets, to Richmond County Hospital Authority