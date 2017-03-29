BRIEF-Quorum Health Corp reports Q4 loss per share $3.19

March 29 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* Quorum Health Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operating results and issues 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $3.19

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion

* Q4 revenue $515.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $561.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quorum Health Corp - expects adjusted ebitda for year ending december 31, 2017 to range from $150 million to $170 million

* Quorum health - for year ending December 31, 2017, co expects adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for potential divestitures to range from $170 million to $200 million

* FY2017 revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quorum Health Corp - "also evaluating potential divestitures of additional hospitals with negative and low single digit EBITDA margins" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: