FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Quorum Health Corp reports Q4 loss per share $3.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Quorum Health Corp reports Q4 loss per share $3.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* Quorum Health Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operating results and issues 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $3.19

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion

* Q4 revenue $515.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $561.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quorum Health Corp - expects adjusted ebitda for year ending december 31, 2017 to range from $150 million to $170 million

* Quorum health - for year ending December 31, 2017, co expects adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for potential divestitures to range from $170 million to $200 million

* FY2017 revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quorum Health Corp - "also evaluating potential divestitures of additional hospitals with negative and low single digit EBITDA margins" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.