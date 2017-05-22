FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd

* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $5.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $33 million to $34 million

* Quotient ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.69

* Quotient ltd sees fy 2018 capital expenditures in range of $25-$30 million

* Quotient ltd - sees fy 2018 operating loss in range of $63 to $68 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.74, revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.