5 months ago
BRIEF-Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ performance evaluation results
March 30, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ performance evaluation results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd

* Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ™ performance evaluation results

* Quotient Ltd says manufacturing of microarrays for European field trials planned to commence in early April

* Quotient Ltd says completion of European field trials expected in mid 2017

* Quotient Ltd - Completion of European field trials expected in mid 2017 for MosaiQ

* Quotient Ltd - Commencement of U.S. field trials in second half of 2017 for MosaiQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

