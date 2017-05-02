UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Quotient Technology Inc
* Quotient signs definitive agreement to acquire Crisp Mobile
* Quotient Technology Inc - will pay approximately $33.0 million in upfront consideration
* Quotient Technology Inc - deal comprises cash and stock of $20.0 million and $13.0 million respectively
* Quotient Technology Inc - deal comprises cash and stock of $20.0 million and $13.0 million respectively
* Quotient Technology - contingent consideration of up to $24.5 million in cash may become payable upon achievement of certain financial metrics over a period of 1 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.