BRIEF-Medinet announces exercise of warrants and options
* Says warrants issued with co's third series unsecured convertible bonds were exercised into 1.5 million shares, from July 1 to July 11
July 12 Qurient Co Ltd :
* Says it received China patent on July 11, for pharmaceutically Active Pyrazolo-Triazine Derivatives
* Says patent number is ZL 201380011917.5
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 16