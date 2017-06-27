June 27 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ra Pharmaceuticals announces initial data from phase 2 clinical trial of RA101495 in Pnh

* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - rapid declines in LDH and near-complete inhibition of hemolytic activity

* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - review of initial safety and efficacy data enables opening of Eculizumab switch cohort

* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - no safety or tolerability concerns identified; no injection site reactions in study