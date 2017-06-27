BRIEF-Getty Realty signs deal to acquire 49 properties
* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million
June 27 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ra Pharmaceuticals announces initial data from phase 2 clinical trial of RA101495 in Pnh
* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - rapid declines in LDH and near-complete inhibition of hemolytic activity
* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - review of initial safety and efficacy data enables opening of Eculizumab switch cohort
* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - no safety or tolerability concerns identified; no injection site reactions in study
* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET MULTIPLE NEW APPLICATIONS ON ITS INTELLISPACE PORTAL PLATFORM FOR RADIOLOGY