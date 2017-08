March 27 (Reuters) - Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Rada electronic industries announces 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $4.3 million versus $3.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 40 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at least $18 million

* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: