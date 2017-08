May 24 (Reuters) - RADA Electronic Industries Ltd:

* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability

* Q1 revenue rose 91 percent to $4.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: