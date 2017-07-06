July 6 Radisys Corp

* Radisys Corp says on june 30 entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement which amends credit agreement dated september 19, 2016 - sec filing

* Radisys-Amendment adjusted rate/annum when consolidated adjusted ebitda as measured on trailing 12-month basis for preceding fiscal quarter under $8 million

* Radisys Corp - amendment adjusted required minimum trailing 12 month consolidated adjusted ebitda required to maintain in q2, q3, q4 fiscal year 2017

* Radisys - amendment provided following fiscal 2017, lenders to re-set limits for add-back of some restructuring costs for periods tested in fiscal 2018, 2019