July 6 Radisys Corp
* Radisys Corp says on june 30 entered into amendment no. 2
to credit agreement which amends credit agreement dated
september 19, 2016 - sec filing
* Radisys-Amendment adjusted rate/annum when consolidated
adjusted ebitda as measured on trailing 12-month basis for
preceding fiscal quarter under $8 million
* Radisys Corp - amendment adjusted required minimum
trailing 12 month consolidated adjusted ebitda required to
maintain in q2, q3, q4 fiscal year 2017
* Radisys - amendment provided following fiscal 2017,
lenders to re-set limits for add-back of some restructuring
costs for periods tested in fiscal 2018, 2019
