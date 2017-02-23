Feb 23 Radius Health Inc

* Radius Health reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 loss per share $1.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radius Health Inc says US FDA PDUFA for abaloparatide-SC is March 30, 2017

* Radius Health Inc says 24-month ACTIVExtend trial has concluded, Radius to report top-line results in 2Q 2017