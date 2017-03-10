BRIEF-BTL Group announces increase of proposed private placement
* BTL group announces increase of proposed private placement to up to 1,150,000 equity units
March 10 Radius Health Inc:
* Radius Health Receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc
* Radius Health Inc- in notice received from FDA last evening, prescription drug user fee act date for abaloparatide-sc has been extended to June 30, 2017
* Radius Health Inc- FDA has not requested any additional information from company
* Radius Health Inc - FDA stated that PDUFA goal date has been extended by three months to allow for a full review of submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BTL group announces increase of proposed private placement to up to 1,150,000 equity units
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)