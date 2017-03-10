March 10 Radius Health Inc:

* Radius Health Receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc

* Radius Health Inc- in notice received from FDA last evening, prescription drug user fee act date for abaloparatide-sc has been extended to June 30, 2017

* Radius Health Inc- FDA has not requested any additional information from company

* Radius Health Inc - FDA stated that PDUFA goal date has been extended by three months to allow for a full review of submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: