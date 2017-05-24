BRIEF-Raffles Capital Limited to acquire Gashub Companies

May 24 (Reuters) - Raffles Capital Ltd:

* Entered into a binding 'Heads of Agreement'

* Plans to conduct a capital raising under a full form prospectus to raise up to $10 million

* Agreement for acquisition of all securities in Singapore domiciled Gashubin Engineering and Gashubin Technology

* Says Raffles Capital Limited to acquire Gashub Companies

* Says Gashub Group managing director Lim Shao-Lin expected to hold about 40.2 pct of listed entity after completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: