Feb 20 (Reuters) - Raffles Medical Group Ltd:

* FY group achieved 15.4% growth in revenue to S$473.6 million

* Directors expect group to continue growing and remain profitable in 2017

* FY PATMI S$70.2 million, up 1.3 percent

* Recommends a final dividend of 1.5 cents per share