#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc

* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

* Achieved quarterly production record with average production of 22,755 boe/d (92% oil), an increase of 38%

* Approved 2017 updated capital budget of $340 million, an increase of 10% from previously approved $310 million budget

* Raging river exploration inc - syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit facilities have unanimously reaffirmed borrowing base at $400 million

* Estimate that q2 production levels will be approximately 3% lower than q1 production levels

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $112 million versus $50.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

