5 months ago
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration qtrly EPS $0.08
March 7, 2017 / 12:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration qtrly EPS $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015

* Raging river exploration- expects to show year over year production per share growth of about 26% and anticipate continued strong earnings growth in 2017

* At current 2017 strip, WTI oil prices of $55/bbl, anticipate 2017 funds flow from operations of about $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

