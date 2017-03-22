BRIEF-Raiffeisen Hungary unit 2016 net profit 15.7 bln forints

March 22 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Ag

* Hungarian unit says earned 15.7 billion forints ($55 million) net profit in 2016

* Net income nearly doubles from 8 billion a year earlier

* Lower risk costs and operating expenses help lift profitability - Hungary unit CEO

* Non-performing loan rate fell to 13.9 pct from 20.9 pct

* Expects risk costs to remain at a low level going forward

* Aims to further expand lending to companies Further company coverage: