FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Raiffeisen says merger savings will mainly come from financing costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says merger savings will mainly come from financing costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs

* CFO Gruell says areas where efficiency can be improved in Poland include branch network, which has too few customers per branch, and significant mid-office layer

* CEO-designate Strobl says 13 percent fully loaded CET 1 ratio should be level that is good for us in coming years

* CEO-designate Strobl says there will be opportunities for organic growth and acquisitions in coming years

* CEO Sevelda says that over the years there might be a tendency for Raiffeisen landesbanken to reduce shareholding in RBI

* CEO-designate Strobl says on NPLs that if price is right we will sell, confident we will reach 8 percent target

* CFO Gruell says we do not expect significant change in general administrative expenses of combined bank this year

* CEO-designate Strobl says we are not in talks with anyone at the moment but there will be opportunities to purchase loan portfolios

* CEO-designate Strobl says Raiffeisen landesbanken have shown they are comfortable with a stake of 40 percent in RBI

* Strobl says landesbanken stake could shrink through capital increase they don't participate in as well as by a sale Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.