BRIEF-Raiffeisen says merger savings will mainly come from financing costs

March 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs

* CFO Gruell says areas where efficiency can be improved in Poland include branch network, which has too few customers per branch, and significant mid-office layer

* CEO-designate Strobl says 13 percent fully loaded CET 1 ratio should be level that is good for us in coming years

* CEO-designate Strobl says there will be opportunities for organic growth and acquisitions in coming years

* CEO Sevelda says that over the years there might be a tendency for Raiffeisen landesbanken to reduce shareholding in RBI

* CEO-designate Strobl says on NPLs that if price is right we will sell, confident we will reach 8 percent target

* CFO Gruell says we do not expect significant change in general administrative expenses of combined bank this year

* CEO-designate Strobl says we are not in talks with anyone at the moment but there will be opportunities to purchase loan portfolios

* CEO-designate Strobl says Raiffeisen landesbanken have shown they are comfortable with a stake of 40 percent in RBI

* Strobl says landesbanken stake could shrink through capital increase they don't participate in as well as by a sale