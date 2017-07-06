July 6 Raiffeisen Bank International AG
:
* Says decided today to suspend the initial public offering
(IPO) of its subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank Polska s.a.
* Says this was due to an insufficient level of interest in
the offer on terms that meet the parameters of RBI’s commitment
to the Polish financial supervisory authority
* Says the decision to suspend the IPO was taken without an
indication of a new timetable to replace the previously
announced offering period
* Says has filed a supplement to the issue prospectus, which
is still subject to the approval of the Polish regulator, is in
discussions with the Polish regulator on how to proceed
