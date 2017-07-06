July 6 Raiffeisen Bank International AG :

* Says decided today to suspend the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank Polska s.a.

* Says this was due to an insufficient level of interest in the offer on terms that meet the parameters of RBI’s commitment to the Polish financial supervisory authority

* Says the decision to suspend the IPO was taken without an indication of a new timetable to replace the previously announced offering period

* Says has filed a supplement to the issue prospectus, which is still subject to the approval of the Polish regulator, is in discussions with the Polish regulator on how to proceed Further company coverage: